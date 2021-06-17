Analysts Expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to Post -$0.41 EPS

Analysts expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Euronav reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 136%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Euronav.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EURN. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Euronav in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. ING Group downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE EURN opened at $9.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $43,639,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Euronav by 555.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,040,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after buying an additional 1,729,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,688 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,876,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Euronav by 269.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,363,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after buying an additional 994,505 shares during the period. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.