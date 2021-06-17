Analysts Expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.15. Corcept Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of CORT remained flat at $$22.82 during midday trading on Friday. 2,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,689. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18.

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $597,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,179,350 over the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,171,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,714,000 after buying an additional 624,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,097,000 after acquiring an additional 44,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after purchasing an additional 123,882 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

