Analysts Anticipate Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) will post $111.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.67 million and the highest is $122.61 million. Verra Mobility reported sales of $79.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year sales of $466.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $412.77 million to $520.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $506.47 million, with estimates ranging from $469.88 million to $568.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.17 on Thursday. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $15.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -126.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.7% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 109,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

