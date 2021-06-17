Analysts Anticipate UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.49. UDR posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.21. 1,244,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,826. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 246.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,543,800 in the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 70,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $801,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $802,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in UDR during the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in UDR by 21.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 453,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,876,000 after purchasing an additional 81,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

