Analysts Anticipate Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Sunnova Energy International posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 811,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after purchasing an additional 199,150 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,442,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,585,000 after purchasing an additional 218,982 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

NOVA stock traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $35.52. The company had a trading volume of 39,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,171. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.99.

Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

