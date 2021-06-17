Analysts Anticipate Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.90. Pfizer posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,770,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,363,578. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.04. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,219,532,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after buying an additional 9,451,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after buying an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after buying an additional 7,654,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

