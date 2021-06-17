Analysts Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Post $0.42 EPS

Equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%.

OCFC has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,074,000 after buying an additional 609,245 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,069,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,048,000 after purchasing an additional 537,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after buying an additional 83,808 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after buying an additional 505,074 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

