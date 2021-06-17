Analysts Anticipate KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. KKR & Co. Inc. reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KKR. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,333,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,279. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $59.15. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

