Analysts Anticipate Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.31. Investors Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISBC shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

ISBC stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.60. 21,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,868. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.16. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $15.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

