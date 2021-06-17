Analysts Anticipate Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Cytosorbents reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cytosorbents.
Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 million.
NASDAQ CTSO opened at $7.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $342.22 million, a PE ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 0.28.
Cytosorbents Company Profile
Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.
