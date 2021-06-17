Analysts Anticipate Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Cytosorbents reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter valued at $1,594,000. Avenir Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 358,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 152,130 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter valued at $1,204,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 784,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 110,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $7.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $342.22 million, a PE ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 0.28.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

