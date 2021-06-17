Analysts Anticipate Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to report $3.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.71 million. Accelerate Diagnostics reported sales of $2.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $15.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $17.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.47 million, with estimates ranging from $20.10 million to $44.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 million.

AXDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $42,466.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,372.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $169,432.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,081 shares in the company, valued at $669,787.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,649 shares of company stock worth $268,027. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $318,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,304,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,471,000 after buying an additional 72,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 313,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,818. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.76. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.94.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

