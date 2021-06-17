Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Increased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,564 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $27,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991,845 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925,307 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 104.9% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $835,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 70.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $943,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920,513 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $69.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

