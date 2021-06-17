AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $41 million-41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.95 million.

POWW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.38. 2,210,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,217. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.58. AMMO has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on AMMO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on AMMO in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMMO stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,851 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of AMMO worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

