American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the May 13th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 868,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

AWK stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.57. 10,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,409. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $120.67 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

