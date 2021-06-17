American Financial Advisors LLC Has $52.76 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,697 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 7.8% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $52,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $629,391,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,864,000 after purchasing an additional 138,301 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.78. 4,603,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,471,215. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $237.35 and a fifty-two week high of $344.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

