American Financial Advisors LLC Buys 350 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 34.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.39. 544,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,662,615. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $204.39 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

