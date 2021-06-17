American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 4,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 24,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

About American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO)

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

