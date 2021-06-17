Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $74 million-77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.46 million.

Shares of AMBA traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $102.19. 18,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,677. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -64.71 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.69. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $137.21.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.77.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.