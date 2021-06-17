Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Holdings Lowered by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 98.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 229,031 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 433.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,563,000 after purchasing an additional 783,874 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 677.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,758,000 after purchasing an additional 622,847 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3,702.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,140,000 after purchasing an additional 418,426 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at $41,300,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,182,000 after purchasing an additional 356,345 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $101.30 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

