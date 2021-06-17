Altshuler Shaham Ltd Trims Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $523.58 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The company has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $501.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

