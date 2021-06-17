Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases 2,033 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,122 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $320,284,000 after purchasing an additional 757,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,062 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,163,177,000 after purchasing an additional 583,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. 38.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.44. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.33.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

