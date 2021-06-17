Altshuler Shaham Ltd Makes New Investment in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $4,628,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,559.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after buying an additional 188,073 shares during the period. 10.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $907,630.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,677,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,030,369.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,396,294 shares of company stock worth $68,344,637 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSY opened at $65.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.85. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $65.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.41.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSY shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

