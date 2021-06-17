Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Cerner were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $79.30 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $65.78 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

