Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,965,000 after buying an additional 810,189 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,748,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,517,000 after buying an additional 435,856 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,522,000 after buying an additional 263,257 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,547,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,702,000 after buying an additional 443,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,657,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 11,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $577,925.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,521,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 5,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $252,339.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,840.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,262 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Cowen increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Shares of LSCC opened at $51.24 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.92.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.