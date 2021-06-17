Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $217,000 Stock Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 1,101.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 53,291 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 156.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,310,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,675,000 after buying an additional 799,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,296,000 after buying an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPNS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Sapiens International stock opened at $27.56 on Thursday. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.