Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires 1,328 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $82.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 0.94. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $50.34 and a one year high of $99.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $794,781.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,684. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on POWI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

