Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Short Interest Down 19.6% in May

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the May 13th total of 5,260,000 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Altimmune from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Altimmune by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after buying an additional 874,067 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,315,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after buying an additional 122,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 56,117 shares during the period. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $632.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.31. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

