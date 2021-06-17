Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Korea Investment CORP’s 4th Largest Position

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,835 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $531,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,304,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,887 shares of company stock worth $161,125,449 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $10.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,510.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,363.86. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,537.24. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

