Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QMOM. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 108,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,277,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000.

Get Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF alerts:

BATS:QMOM opened at $49.74 on Thursday. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $31.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.