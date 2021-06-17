Allied Minds plc (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) Short Interest Up 24.2% in May

Allied Minds plc (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,805,700 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the May 13th total of 2,258,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALLWF remained flat at $$0.29 during midday trading on Thursday. Allied Minds has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30.

About Allied Minds

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

