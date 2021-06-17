Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) versus BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Critical Analysis

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) and BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Allianz has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRP Group has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of Allianz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Allianz and BRP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allianz 1 5 5 0 2.36 BRP Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

BRP Group has a consensus price target of $34.71, indicating a potential upside of 22.32%. Given BRP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BRP Group is more favorable than Allianz.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allianz and BRP Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allianz $160.43 billion 0.68 $7.78 billion N/A N/A BRP Group $137.84 million 19.80 -$8.65 million $0.20 141.90

Allianz has higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group.

Profitability

This table compares Allianz and BRP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allianz 5.73% 10.41% 0.80% BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80%

Summary

BRP Group beats Allianz on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private and supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company's Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, and multi-assets; and alternative investment products comprising infrastructure debt/equity, real assets, liquid alternatives, and solutions. Its Corporate and Other segment provides banking services for retail clients, as well as digital investment management services. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

