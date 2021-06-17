Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,746 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.36% of Arista Networks worth $82,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arista Networks by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $367.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $330.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $370.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total transaction of $50,769.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,902,769.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,412 shares of company stock worth $31,230,968. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

