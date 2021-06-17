Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 87.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,895 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CDW were worth $50,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CDW by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in CDW by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 94,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 1,292.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,688 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $171.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $105.87 and a twelve month high of $184.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.48.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

