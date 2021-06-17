Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 79.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 685,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 303,850 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $60,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,878,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after buying an additional 2,570,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after buying an additional 2,428,182 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after buying an additional 1,023,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $59,404,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $102.75 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.73 and a 52 week high of $104.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.50. The stock has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

