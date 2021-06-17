Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The York Water were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The York Water by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The York Water by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The York Water by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The York Water by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in The York Water by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

YORW opened at $51.41 on Thursday. The York Water Company has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $672.08 million, a P/E ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 0.21.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The York Water had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1874 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The York Water’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

