Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 3,100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Shares of STOK opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 0.32.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on STOK shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

