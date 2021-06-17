Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of NV5 Global worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVEE. TheStreet downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $92.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.54 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. Research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $867,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,707,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $215,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,921 shares of company stock worth $1,762,521 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

