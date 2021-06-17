Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WOW opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 2.09. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $18.33.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens upgraded WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

