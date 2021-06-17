Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys Shares of 73,373 Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $990,000.

Shares of PFDRU opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

