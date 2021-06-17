AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Short Interest Up 25.0% in May

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $46.92.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

