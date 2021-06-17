Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 90.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Allegion were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $139.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

