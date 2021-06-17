Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Shares Gap Down to $15.95

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.95, but opened at $15.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 218,956 shares traded.

AQN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,840,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,676,000 after buying an additional 330,542 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,313,000 after buying an additional 86,187 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.9% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

