Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 21.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €117.69 ($138.46).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €114.08 ($134.21) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €102.06. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

