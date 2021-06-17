Aigang Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12.00 (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Aigang coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $58,150.23 and $12.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aigang has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00060926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00025020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $289.28 or 0.00765501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00084215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00042177 BTC.

Aigang Coin Profile

Aigang (CRYPTO:AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aigang is aigang.network . The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

