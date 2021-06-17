AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will announce $20.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.00 million and the lowest is $19.52 million. AgroFresh Solutions posted sales of $19.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $166.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.14 million to $167.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $180.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AgroFresh Solutions.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $38.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.55 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 20.22%.

AGFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.06. 811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.65. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.