Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Kyle C. Badger Sells 2,930 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $165,896.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:AGYS traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $53.93. The stock had a trading volume of 115,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,723. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.50. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $64.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.06.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,191,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,392,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 631,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after acquiring an additional 366,326 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 412,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,335 shares during the period. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after acquiring an additional 205,146 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

