agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Gap Down to $41.42

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.42, but opened at $40.15. agilon health shares last traded at $43.29, with a volume of 4,578 shares traded.

AGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

