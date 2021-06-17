agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-475 million.
Shares of NYSE:AGL traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.42. 1,250,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,518. agilon health has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $42.06.
agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
About agilon health
agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.
