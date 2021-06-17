agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-475 million.

Shares of NYSE:AGL traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.42. 1,250,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,518. agilon health has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $42.06.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, agilon health has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.38.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.