Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

A has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 65,368 shares of company stock valued at $8,871,803.

NYSE:A opened at $143.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.86. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.80 and a 1-year high of $145.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

