AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives $69.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE AER traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.46. 32,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.39. AerCap has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 839.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,538,000 after purchasing an additional 252,828 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $4,611,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $7,418,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $442,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

